At Washington Commanders practice, a cluster of cameras focused on the club’s fourth quarterback: Sam Hartman. The practice-week attention was unusual for a player typically ignored during shooting periods, but Hartman was announced last week as the lead for season 30 of The Bachelor, despite never having played in an NFL regular-season game.

Hartman, who has the practice-squad designation in Washington, addressed reporters after Thursday’s workout. ABC reached out to him about the show “just kind of out of the blue,” he said, and Hartman noted that Wake Forest has produced multiple Bachelor participants. He is the third Wake Forest alumni to appear in the franchise, joining Matt James and Tyler Cameron; the ACC Network labeled Wake Forest “Bachelor U” on Instagram after his announcement.

The announcement raised procedural questions about NFL availability and roster depth that ESPN attempted to answer. The show premieres March 21, which falls about 10 weeks after Week 18 and nine weeks after the wild-card round. Hartman has not taken a regular-season snap but has seven preseason appearances and has served as the emergency third quarterback at points over the past two seasons.

The Commanders’ 2023 season provided a recent illustration of why third-string availability can matter: the team played its third-in-line quarterback, Athan Kaliakmanis, in London when starter Jayden Daniels was out and backup Marcus Mariota was injured. The Bachelor franchise also has historically enforced a no-phones policy for participants, a detail that raises questions about how a player on the practice squad or a potential street free agent could stay apprised of roster moves and offers.

Hartman’s path to The Bachelor follows other NFL ties to the franchise. Jesse Palmer — then a New York Giants backup quarterback — was the first professional athlete to appear on the show in 2004. Former NFL tight end Clay Harbor criticized Hartman’s lack of regular-season experience on Chicago’s 104.3 The Score, saying, “You present yourself as an NFL player and you have never taken an NFL snap in an NFL football game.” Hartman played five seasons at Wake Forest and used his final year of eligibility at Notre Dame in 2023.