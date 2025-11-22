Sami Valimaki Leads RSM Classic, Seeks First PGA Tour Victory

Sami Valimaki of Finland has positioned himself atop the leaderboard at the RSM Classic after a strong performance at Sea Island. Valimaki carded a 5-under-par 65 during his latest round, highlighted by a run of four consecutive birdies to close out the front nine. That surge provided him with a two-shot advantage heading into the final round.

The 25-year-old Valimaki, who is competing in his rookie season on the PGA Tour, demonstrated consistent play throughout the round. Beginning his day steadily, he found his rhythm mid-round, pulling away with birdies on the 6th through 9th holes. His approach shots were precise, and the putter remained steady, allowing him to maintain momentum as he moved into the back nine.

Trailing Valimaki by two shots are Michael Thorbjornsen and Patrick Rodgers, who both delivered solid rounds to stay in contention. Thorbjornsen, a recent college standout, continued his impressive play in his early professional appearances, while Rodgers, a seasoned PGA Tour competitor, remains in search of his first tour win despite multiple close finishes over his career.

The RSM Classic, played on the Seaside and Plantation courses at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia, marks the final full-field event of the PGA Tour’s calendar year. Players are competing not only for tournament honors but also for priority rankings and exemptions as the tour wraps up its fall schedule.

Valimaki, who previously won on the DP World Tour, is seeking to capture his first PGA Tour title. A win would mark a significant milestone and grant him full playing privileges on tour. Heading into the final round, he will look to maintain his composure and consistency as the field attempts to close the gap.

Weather conditions are expected to remain favorable, setting the stage for a competitive finish. With several players within striking distance, Sunday’s round is poised to deliver an exciting conclusion at Sea Island.