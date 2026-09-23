San Diego Padres become focal point in MLB labor dispute over spending

When the San Diego Padres’ new ownership group was unveiled, Manny Machado noted the change in value: the club sold for $800 million in 2012 and fetched $3.9 billion 14 years later, a nearly fivefold increase, the star third baseman said.

Players and union officials have seized on the Padres as an example of how investment can produce success without a league-imposed salary cap. In their view, the late owner Peter Seidler demonstrated that pouring resources into a small-market franchise can elevate the roster, turn the ballpark into a destination and yield a record sale price, even if losses were absorbed along the way.

Others, particularly proponents of a cap-and-floor system, cast the Padres as an outlier and a warning. They argue the sale price was inflated by the team’s Southern California location and describe a trajectory that included very high spending, use of a loan for liquidity, the trade of Juan Soto to get under the luxury-tax threshold, a thin farm system and an unsustainable payroll, according to league officials and rival owners.

The franchise’s financial and on-field profile changed quickly after Seidler assumed full control in November 2020. Payroll rose from $180 million to $225 million and then to more than $250 million by 2023, trailing only the New York Yankees and New York Mets. Attendance records have followed, with the club surpassing 3 million fans annually since 2023. The Padres notched their fifth straight winning season in 2026 and were positioned to secure a third consecutive playoff berth, per team accounts.

The team, once one of the largest recipients of revenue sharing in the early 2010s, has paid into revenue sharing every year since 2023 despite ranking 24th in market size under the current collective bargaining agreement. “Every club has the ability to do what we did — invest in a good product on the field, invest in the community,” said Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth, a member of the MLBPA executive subcommittee. The Padres have become a symbol for both sides in the ongoing MLB–MLBPA labor fight.