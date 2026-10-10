Sanctions Leave Manchester City Supporters Divided and Unsettled

Manchester City supporters have chanted “We’re Not Really Here” at matches and celebrations for years, a refrain that has accompanied title parades, trips to Wembley and two UEFA Champions League finals since the Abu Dhabi takeover in 2008. The Premier League published a guilty verdict last week that found the club had broken financial rules between 2009 and 2018, calling recent success into question.

Former England striker and television pundit Gary Lineker said, “I feel for the fans. It’s always the fans that suffer from these things, which is sad.” The Manchester City Supporters Union issued a statement promising to consult members and “look out for each other as supporters in these uncertain times ahead.”

With millions of supporters and more than 400 official supporters’ clubs worldwide, there is no single view among City fans. Speaking to Sky Sports, Blue Moon podcast host David Mooney said, “My overriding feeling is anger. They’ve lied to the fans, they’ve lied to the rest of football and acted with sheer contempt towards the football club that I support.” Others remain loyal to chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak and CEO Ferran Soriano, who continue to assert the club’s innocence.

City filed an appeal last week. Soriano referenced a “Premier League conspiracy theory” in a video message to staff, and voices within the fanbase have urged patience until appeals conclude. “A lot of City fans are conflicted,” said fan Nobbins on The Overlap podcast. “There’s no consensus about how we should feel… I will wait until every appeal process has happened before reaching an ultimate conclusion.”

Supporters face lingering questions about the club’s future, including whether an appeal could succeed or what penalties might follow. Fans of a certain age draw on a different history: between 1982 and 2002 City were relegated five times and spent the 1998-99 season in the third tier. Some long-time supporters recall lower-league trips with fondness, while younger fans born after 2000 have only known the club’s recent period of success.