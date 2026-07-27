Sandro Reyes takes veteran mantle as Philippines begin fourth ASEAN campaign

When Sandro Reyes came off the bench against Myanmar at Bishan Stadium in Singapore five years ago for his competition debut, few predicted the ASEAN Championship would become a defining tournament in his young career. As the Philippines open their campaign in the 2026 ASEAN Hyundai Cup against the same opponent on Tuesday, Reyes is set to make his fourth appearance in Southeast Asia’s premier international competition.

Reyes’ tournament debut came in the 2020 edition, when the Philippines nearly surrendered a three-goal lead before holding on for a 3-2 win over Myanmar in their final group-stage match. He has featured in three straight editions, including the Philippines’ run to the semifinals two years ago.

Reyes said during the pre-match news conference that the nature of the competition requires endurance. “The most important thing to understand is that this tournament is a marathon rather than a sprint,” he said, adding that that experience is something several players can pass on after competing in previous editions.

Now 23, Reyes trained at Barcelona’s academy more than a decade ago and has emerged as one of the veterans in Carles Cuadrat’s youth-laden squad. He emphasized the importance of team chemistry and expressed optimism about the group’s cohesion. “This tournament is a very good platform for them, and I am happy for everyone who has been selected and now has the chance to prove themselves,” Reyes said. “We are like one large family, and we want to maintain that throughout the tournament.”

Reyes recalled the emotions of the Philippines’ semifinal run two years ago, singling out the game in Indonesia, the semifinal against Thailand at Rizal Memorial Stadium and the second leg despite the eventual loss. He said those matches produced some of the best feelings of his career and voiced a desire for the young squad to create similar moments. Four tournaments into his ASEAN Championship journey, Reyes has shifted from promising youngster to team leader, aiming to use past lessons to guide a new generation.