Sauce Gardner and Colts mired in nine-game losing streak after OT loss

INDIANAPOLIS — Sauce Gardner left a New York Jets tenure that featured a 66% loss rate from 2022 through Week 9 of 2025, during which the team went 20-39, in search of a better situation. He arrived in Indianapolis when the Colts were 7-2 and figured to be part of a turnaround, but the immediate results have reversed course.

The Colts won the first game after Gardner was acquired but have not won since, a skid that reached nine straight games with a 33-30 overtime defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. “It doesn’t sit good,” Gardner said. “I’d be lying if I told you it did. We’ve got to turn it around.”

Several players who missed time last season are back — quarterback Daniel Jones has returned from an Achilles tear, Gardner is largely healthy and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is recovered from neck surgery — yet the outcomes have not improved. Indianapolis is 0-2 to open the season and owns the longest active losing streak in the NFL. Coach Shane Steichen said the team must find ways to win tight contests. “We are right there,” he said. “We have to find a way to win at the end.”

Pressure is mounting on the coaching staff, front office and veteran players. Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon has made progress expectations clear in her second full season as the team’s primary leader. Steichen is 25-28 since he was hired in 2023, the Colts have not reached the playoffs since 2020 and have not won the AFC South since 2014 during Chris Ballard’s tenure, now in its 10th year. Extensive changes and firings are considered likely if the club does not show improvement in 2026, according to the report.

The Colts’ defense has been historically porous early in the season, allowing 1,023 total yards through two games — a mark topped in NFL history only by the 2016 Oakland Raiders, who allowed 1,035 yards in Weeks 1 and 2. Indianapolis has surrendered more than 500 yards in each contest. Individually, Gardner has played well: he was targeted five times on 78 coverage snaps, yielding four receptions for 57 yards and a 6.4% target rate, well under his 2023 career-low 9.3%. “I was just trying to make myself stay on that field, do whatever it takes for us to win,” Gardner said. Safety Cam Bynum added that the team must regain the winning mindset it showed earlier last season.