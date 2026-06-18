Scotland will look to build on a 1-0 victory over Haiti — their first World Cup win since 1990 — when they meet Morocco at Boston Stadium on Friday. Morocco, the reigning AFCON champions and 2022 World Cup semifinalists, drew with Brazil in their opening match and are expected to pose a stiff challenge, according to Hannah Ryan.

The win over Haiti was decided by a John McGinn strike that took a heavy deflection. Head coach Steve Clarke said the side could be “happy” with the result and that the victory eased pressure ahead of the meeting with Morocco. A win would put Scotland well on course to reach the knockout rounds for the first time in their history, according to Hannah Ryan.

Scotland operated in a 4-4-2 against Haiti. Hannah Ryan lists the predicted XI as Angus Gunn; Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Andy Robertson; Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson, Ben Gannon-Doak, John McGinn; Scott McTominay, Ché Adams. Gunn is likely to retain the goalkeeper’s spot after being called on several times as Haiti sent numerous balls into the box.

Centre-back Scott McKenna did not feature against Haiti because of a calf issue and missed training again on Wednesday, with experienced Grant Hanley partnering Jack Hendry in his place. Andy Robertson is expected at left-back and Aaron Hickey at right-back. McGinn was preferred to Ryan Christie in midfield against Haiti and supplied the decisive goal.

There is a possibility Clarke may add another central midfielder to contain Morocco, which could see Lawrence Shankland omitted and Ryan Christie brought in; if Christie starts, Ché Adams would likely operate as the sole striker. Ben Gannon-Doak created problems for Haiti, while Morocco field a talented lineup that includes Achraf Hakimi, Real Madrid’s Brahim Díaz, rising star Ayyoub Bouaddi and Ismael Saibari, who scored against Brazil, according to Hannah Ryan.