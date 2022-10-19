,Drew stated to ESPN, “I would want to see it go to 128 teams. That may seem like a lot. However, everyone would have to win seven games, so it would just be one more game. Additionally, the postseason is accessible to around half of the clubs.”

A large percentage of the Division I landscape would have the opportunity to compete for a national championship with a field of 128 teams, according to Drew; 35% of the sport’s 363 teams in men’s and women’s basketball would qualify for the NCAA tournament. Drew’s remarks added to a discussion that has been going on concerning the future of the NCAA playoffs. Jim Phillips, commissioner of the ACC, stated, for instance, that “it’s time to look at” enlarging the field.