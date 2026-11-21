Scott McTominay is being linked with a return to Manchester United as his future at Napoli becomes uncertain, according to TEAMTalk. The 29-year-old, who left United a little over two years ago, is entering the final 18 months of his contract in Naples and talks over an extension have not progressed, the report adds.

TEAMTalk notes McTominay made a strong start at Napoli after joining in 2024, helping the club to a Scudetto title and being voted the team’s player of the year in his first full season. With his contract running down, intermediaries are reportedly exploring potential destinations and have informed United of his possible availability.

Defensive recruitment is also a focus for several Premier League sides. TEAMTalk reports that Atalanta centre back Giorgio Scalvini, 22, is attracting interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea as clubs prepare for moves in 2027. Scalvini has established himself for both Atalanta and the Italian national team, and the outlet says previous transfer links were hampered by injury concerns but that the defender is now back to full fitness.

Other transfer developments include Tottenham’s stance on Richarlison and interest in goalkeepers. Football Insider reports Spurs will not accept an offer from a rival Premier League club for the Brazil forward in January; Richarlison has been left out of Roberto De Zerbi’s plans and saw several potential exits collapse over the summer, including a proposed return to Everton. Meanwhile, Tuttosport says Inter Milan are monitoring Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker as his contract nears its final months, with Juventus also previously linked to the 34-year-old.

Contract talks and scouting moves elsewhere feature in the round-up. Nicolo Schira reports Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is in advanced talks with Paris Saint-Germain on a deal until 2031 with an option for a further year, and the winger has made 91 appearances for PSG since joining from Napoli while recovering from a serious knee injury. Additional items include Real Madrid extensions for Federico Valverde and Brahim Diaz reported by AS and Fabrizio Romano, Inter interest in Arsenal defender Cristhian Mosquera per TeamTalk, and Leeds monitoring Yassir Zabiri, who has nine goals in 12 appearances on loan at Racing Santander.