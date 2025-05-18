Scottie Scheffler Wins 2025 PGA Championship

Tournament Recap – May 18, 2025

Scottie Scheffler cemented his place among golf’s elite by capturing the 2025 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club, finishing at -14 after a flawless final round 66. Scheffler outpaced the field and held off late surges from Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Åberg to claim his second major championship.

Final Leaderboard – Top 5

Position Player Score 1st Scottie Scheffler -14 2nd Rory McIlroy -12 T-3 Ludvig Åberg -10 T-3 Xander Schauffele -10 5th Brooks Koepka -9

Round 4 Highlights

Scheffler opened the day with birdies on 2, 4, and 6, setting an early tone.

A brilliant up-and-down save on the 13th preserved momentum.

He closed with back-to-back pars under pressure to lock in the win.

Key Stats

Fairways Hit: 82%

Greens in Regulation: 89%

Putts Per Round: 27.0

Scoring Average: 68.25 over four rounds

Legacy Update

Scheffler’s win solidifies his hold on the World No. 1 ranking and marks him as the most consistent golfer on the PGA Tour. With this performance, he becomes the early favorite for the U.S. Open and potential PGA Tour Player of the Year.

