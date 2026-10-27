Seahawks acquire All‑Pro guard Quenton Nelson from Colts ahead of deadline

The Seattle Seahawks acquired All‑Pro guard Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday in exchange for a 2027 third‑round pick and a 2028 fifth‑round pick, two weeks before the NFL trade deadline, according to ESPN. Nelson becomes the first player dealt since the Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard last week; Indianapolis entered the day 2-5, while Seattle was 4-3.

ESPN NFL Nation reporter Brady Henderson said Seattle added Nelson to upgrade a line that has not matched preseason expectations despite returning all five starters from last season. Nelson is expected to be an immediate starter and an upgrade over current right guard Anthony Bradford, Henderson wrote, and his presence — plus the anticipated returns of running backs Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet — could lift a rushing attack that has averaged 3.9 yards per carry through seven games, ranking 23rd in the league.

Nelson is one of four offensive players since the 1970 merger to make the Pro Bowl in each of their first eight seasons, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The other three players with that distinction are Pro Football Hall of Famers Franco Harris, Barry Sanders and Joe Thomas.

Adding Nelson will force lineup adjustments. He has only played left guard in the NFL; Seattle’s left guard is 2025 first‑round pick Grey Zabel. Henderson suggested the most logical move is shifting Zabel to right guard, which would likely demote Bradford to a backup role. Bradford is in the final season of his rookie contract with a $3.7 million salary, and the team’s depth was already taxed when Mason Richman tore an ACL in the preseason.

Henderson also noted left tackle Charles Cross is expected to miss some time with an ankle injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, which adds complexity to possible line moves. Henderson pointed to Seahawks general manager John Schneider’s history of deadline swings and his long relationship with interim Colts GM Ed Dodds as context for the deal, and ESPN reported Seattle still projects five compensatory picks in 2027 despite the trade.

The Colts are widely expected to undergo a roster overhaul this offseason, and the Nelson trade is the first confirmed deal following Ballard’s dismissal, according to ESPN.