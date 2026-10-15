Seahawks at Broncos: Betting analysis, player props and key matchups

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix enters Thursday coming off his worst outing of the season, a concerning result as head coach Sean Payton had resumed playcalling duties to steady the offense. The analysis notes Nix attempts a smaller share of throws beyond 10 yards than any starting quarterback and has scrambled less since a 2025 ankle injury.

Seattle’s defense figures to make short-area throws difficult for Denver. The Seahawks rank third in yards per pass attempt allowed on throws within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage and second in explosive pass rate allowed, according to the preview. If Denver cannot push the ball downfield, the offense could struggle to sustain drives.

The Seahawks offense has been turnover-prone, with costly giveaways in losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders. The analysis highlights Sam Darnold’s 28 percent interception-plus-sack rate on pressured dropbacks — third highest in the league — and notes the Broncos may seek to pressure him more with both Pat Surtain II and Talanoa Hufanga out and Riley Moss listed as questionable.

Game-week betting guidance describes Seattle as roughly a field-goal better than Denver on a play-by-play basis but cautions that Seattle’s erratic offense makes it a risky full-game wager. The preview leans toward the Seahawks on the spread while recommending smaller, alternative-line plays over a single full-size bet on a 2.5-point line. The projected total of 40.5 is described as low, and the analysis says it will likely pass on wagering the points total.

The matchup notes Mike Macdonald’s short-week coaching spot after a tight divisional loss, and cites his 13-6 road record against the spread as a reason for confidence. The preview adds that Seattle would expand its advantage if Darnold can avoid turnovers and if Riley Moss remains sidelined.

Notable player prop considerations, with odds listed by DraftKings and subject to change, include J.K. Dobbins under 49.5 rushing yards (Seahawks rank fifth in yards per carry allowed to running backs), Jaxon Smith-Njigba 8+ receptions (10.0 targets per game this season and a 74 percent catch rate since last season), and George Holani over 10.5 receiving yards as Seattle’s primary receiving back against Denver’s man-heavy coverage.