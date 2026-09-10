Seahawks beat Patriots 13-10; Sam Darnold exits with hip injury

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks opened the season with a 13-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Wednesday night in a Super Bowl LX rematch, but lost quarterback Sam Darnold early after he exited on the opening series with a right hip injury.

Sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Darnold was at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle undergoing a CT scan on his hip. The initial test was described as encouraging but inconclusive, and Darnold was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday. Coach Mike Macdonald said postgame that early tests seem to show the quarterback avoided a fracture.

Backup Drew Lock completed 16 of 22 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown after being pressed into action. Lock connected on a 21-yard strike to Jaxon Smith-Njigba that nearly converted a third-and-22 and later threw the touchdown to Smith-Njigba on fourth-and-1 after coordinator Brian Fleury chose not to run a tush push. The Seahawks were flagged for three false starts, which limited some rushing opportunities.

Seattle’s defense took control in the second half, forcing Patriots quarterback Drake Maye into three fourth-quarter turnovers that helped seal the win. Third-year cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett intercepted a tipped pass in the fourth quarter to set up the game-tying touchdown drive and had an earlier pass breakup. Pritchett is serving as the Seahawks’ No. 3 corner and will face competition from Trevon Diggs and potentially Terrion Arnold, who is on the commissioner’s exempt list.

The Seahawks used a committee in the backfield, with rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price leading the way at 52 yards on 10 carries. George Holani gained 29 yards on eight carries and Emanuel Wilson added three yards on two attempts. Zach Charbonnet remains on the physically unable to perform list, and the split in work is expected to continue for at least the first four games.

For New England, wide receiver A.J. Brown was knocked out in the third quarter with a right ankle injury. Maye threw three interceptions, including a first one caught by Romeo Doubs on a downfield throw and another after a costly Doubs drop; the third interception came when Maye targeted Pop Douglas over the middle on third-and-14. Seattle’s next game is at the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:25 p.m. ET.