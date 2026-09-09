Seahawks begin 2026 title defense amid turnover and renewed focus

RENTON, Wash. — Six months after winning the second Super Bowl in franchise history, the Seattle Seahawks open their 2026 season at home Wednesday against the New England Patriots (8:20 p.m., NBC) as they attempt to become only the ninth repeat champion in NFL history. An exchange between Richard Sherman and coach Mike Macdonald captured on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ highlighted the team’s locker-room tone: Sherman asked how Macdonald got the players to ‘lock back in,’ and Macdonald replied, ‘Umm, I don’t know. It’s just what we do, you know?’

The champions are not unchanged. Seattle lost four key players in free agency, including the game’s MVP running back Kenneth Walker III and cornerback Riq Woolen. Walker left in free agency and agreed to a three-year, $43.05 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to the team announcement that followed the opening of free agency.

There were coaching changes as well. Klint Kubiak departed and the offense will work under first-time coordinator Brian Fleury with quarterback Sam Darnold returning as the starter. General manager John Schneider acknowledged tough personnel choices, saying a conversation with Buccaneers GM Jason Licht at the NFL combine reinforced that emotional decisions are difficult to reconcile with maintaining a championship roster.

Outside factors add another layer of difficulty. The division-rival Los Angeles Rams ‘loaded up’ this offseason and have emerged as betting favorites to win the NFC West and Super Bowl LXI, presenting a stiffer path within the conference after Seattle’s 29-13 win over New England in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Inside the Seahawks’ headquarters, leaders insist complacency is not present. Veteran defensive tackle Jarran Reed said ‘we’re more focused than ever’ and that ‘literally nobody talks about’ last season’s title. GM Schneider, the only general manager in NFL history to win two Super Bowls with different head coaches and none of the same players, added a new tattoo marking ‘LX’ to commemorate the latest championship as the team prepares for the season ahead.