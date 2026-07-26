Seahawks camp updates: Witherspoon contract, Emmanwori surgery, Charbonnet progress

The Seattle Seahawks opened training camp in Renton, Washington, where team reporters led by Brady Henderson are tracking practices, position battles and roster movement for the defending Super Bowl champions.

The club has not yet signed cornerback Devon Witherspoon to an extension despite making an initial offer nearly four months ago. Witherspoon practiced in the first camp session, signed autographs afterward and showed no visible frustration, and coach Mike Macdonald said he remains confident in the team’s approach and in Witherspoon’s preparation.

ESPN noted the delay on a new deal could be related to Witherspoon sharing an agent with New England’s Christian Gonzalez. Patriots owner Robert Kraft told reporters the team has offered Gonzalez an extension that would make him the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback, a new-money average above $31 million per season.

Second-year safety Nick Emmanwori underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle after persistent soreness tied to a sprain suffered four days before Super Bowl LX, a procedure first reported by ESPN. Macdonald said Emmanwori will not be sidelined “long term,” and sources have told ESPN the safety is expected to be ready by the Seahawks’ Sept. 9 opener against the New England Patriots, though the coach declined to provide a firm timetable.

Running back Zach Charbonnet, on the physically unable to perform list after ACL surgery in February, received a positive report from Macdonald, who praised his offseason work and progress but offered no return date. Wide receiver Tory Horton (shin), tight end AJ Barner (ankle, shoulder) and tackle Josh Jones (undisclosed) all took part in practice as the club continues to evaluate depth and health across the roster.