Seahawks’ defense meets red-hot 49ers offense at Lumen Field Sunday

RENTON, Wash. — Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald spent weeks rewatching Seattle’s Super Bowl LX win but said he had no similar concerns about the club’s two January victories over San Francisco, when the defense kept the 49ers out of the end zone in both meetings.

San Francisco enters Sunday 4-0 and Seattle is 3-1, with the game scheduled for Lumen Field. The 49ers rank second in points per game (30.5) and Brock Purdy leads the league in Total QBR (89.2), according to the report. Linebacker Ernest Jones IV emphasized that last season’s results do not carry over: “None of what happened last year matters. It’s a new year, new season.”

In last year’s regular-season finale at Levi’s Stadium, Seattle limited the 49ers to 173 total yards, intercepted a Purdy pass, forced two turnovers on downs and held Christian McCaffrey to 23 yards on eight carries in a 13-3 win. In the divisional round, the Seahawks again bottled up San Francisco, allowing 236 yards, generating three takeaways plus three more turnovers on downs and holding McCaffrey to 35 yards on 11 attempts in a 41-6 victory, according to the report. Macdonald said the formula included disciplined pass rush and coverage: “We tackled really well. We limited extra yardage. I thought we rushed the quarterback with discipline and married the coverage.”

There are differences this season. Cornerback Riq Woolen and safety Coby Bryant, who missed the Week 18 game, are not in the lineup. Seattle’s defense is allowing the fifth-fewest points (18.3) this season, and defensive tackle Leonard Williams is expected to play Sunday despite an ankle injury that sidelined him late in last week’s win over the Chargers, according to the report.

The 49ers added veteran playmakers this offseason, bringing back Deebo Samuel Sr. and adding Mike Evans, and they did not have tight end George Kittle in last year’s divisional round after his Achilles tear. That trio has combined for nine of Purdy’s 11 touchdown passes, a total tied for the league lead. Purdy is completing nearly 70% of his passes, has thrown one interception and has yet to be sacked, according to the report.