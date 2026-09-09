Seahawks host Patriots in rare Wednesday Super Bowl rematch

The 2026 NFL regular season opened with a rematch of Super Bowl LX as the Seattle Seahawks hosted the New England Patriots at Lumen Field in Seattle in a rare Wednesday night kickoff. The contest marked only the 30th Wednesday night game in league history, according to the NFL.

New England entered the opener seeking to avenge its Super Bowl loss to Seattle, but the Seahawks produced a dominant response. Seattle held the Patriots scoreless through three quarters and finished with a 29-13 victory, according to the game recap.

The Patriots came into the matchup as the league’s No. 2 scoring offense, creating a high-profile test for Seattle’s defense. Despite that offensive ranking, New England was unable to register points until the fourth quarter, per the report.

The Wednesday-night staging provided an uncommon start to the season and a prompt rematch of last season’s title game, with Seattle asserting control early and New England attempting to rally late. The result supplied the first definitive highlights and takeaways of the 2026 campaign.

Fans and media followed updates and key moments throughout the evening as the teams renewed their postseason rivalry on the opening night of the regular season, offering an immediate look at how both clubs begin the defense and pursuit of another championship, according to the league coverage.