Seahawks Place Rookie Wide Receiver Tory Horton on Injured Reserve

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Saturday that rookie wide receiver Tory Horton has been placed on injured reserve. The move comes as a setback for both the team and Horton, who had shown promise during his first season in the NFL. Details regarding the nature or severity of Horton’s injury have not been made public at this time.

Horton, who joined the Seahawks as a rookie this season, quickly made a strong impression in limited action. Known for his speed and ability to create separation, he had begun to carve out a role in the offense, providing depth and versatility to the Seattle receiving corps. His placement on injured reserve means he will be sidelined for at least four games, in accordance with league rules.

Seattle has leaned on a mix of veteran talent and young contributors this season, and Horton had emerged as one of the more intriguing pieces among the team’s newer additions. While the Seahawks have not disclosed whether they anticipate his return later in the season, the timing of the move leaves open the possibility, depending on his recovery progress.

The team will now look to its remaining wide receivers to step up in Horton’s absence. Depth at the position will be critical as the Seahawks navigate the remainder of the regular season. Seattle has dealt with injuries across multiple positions this year, making player availability an ongoing challenge for the coaching staff.

Though Horton’s rookie campaign is now on hold, his early contributions suggest he may have a productive future once he returns. The Seahawks and their fans will be watching closely for updates as the season develops.

In the meantime, the Seahawks will aim to adjust their roster and offensive strategy to compensate for the absence of a young player who had begun to show significant potential on the field.