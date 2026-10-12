Seahawks’ turnovers doom them in 33-29 loss; ‘We’re not panicking’

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks’ turnover issues proved decisive in a 33-29 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field, as two Sam Darnold interceptions and two lost fumbles from a depleted backfield helped San Francisco turn three takeaways into 21 points. The defeat snapped Seattle’s nine-game home winning streak and left the defending champions 3-2, two games behind the 49ers in the NFC West.

Seattle has given the ball away nine times in five games, a total tied for the fifth-most in the NFL, according to ESPN. Darnold threw two interceptions Sunday — including one on the opening possession for the second straight week — and was picked off by 49ers cornerback Renardo Green on both plays. Darnold completed 18 of 29 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown and said he wished he could take back a pair of decisions that led to the turnovers.

Darnold was also sacked five times, his highest total in 24 games with Seattle, per ESPN Research. He has thrown five interceptions since returning from a glute injury, compared with zero turnovers by Drew Lock while he filled in for much of the first two games. Darnold led all players with 20 turnovers during the 2025 regular season but did not commit a turnover in three playoff games while playing through an oblique injury.

Coach Mike Macdonald emphasized that the issue is collective and said, “We’re not panicking or anything like that. We’re just going through what we do every day.” He added the team must grow in “complementary football” and specifically in “taking care of the football. Way too many giveaways at this point in the season.”

The running game has been affected by injuries and ball security problems. Emanuel Wilson’s fumble led to a 49ers touchdown, and George Holani was stripped in the end zone for another score late in the first half. Wilson and Holani combined for 68 yards on 24 carries, with neither producing a run longer than nine yards. Rookie Jadarian Price remains sidelined with a chest injury, and Zach Charbonnet, recovering from February ACL surgery, is not expected to play Thursday night against the Denver Broncos, according to Macdonald.