RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks will return Sam Darnold to the starting lineup Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, a decision that followed a public prediction by Mike Tomlin that coach Mike Macdonald would revert to the beleaguered starter. Tomlin, who recalled coaching Ben Roethlisberger to a Super Bowl title 18 years ago, said the coach and quarterback were “tied together for life” and that he would stick with Darnold “because of the emotional bank account” the quarterback built last season while helping Seattle win Super Bowl LX.

Macdonald said he agreed with Tomlin’s assessment after hearing the clip on his Seattle Sports 710-AM show, and Darnold was listed as a full participant in Wednesday and Thursday practices. The Seahawks (6-4) will face NFC West leader San Francisco (9-1) in a game Seattle must win to preserve any realistic chance in the division race.

The choice is notable because backup Drew Lock has delivered strong results in relief. Lock led Seattle to a 21-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 15, his fourth win in as many fill-in starts this season, and has twice as many wins as Darnold despite playing two fewer games. Lock has thrown seven touchdown passes without an interception; his only two turnovers this season were lost fumbles in the Raiders game, one of which the team called a fluky play.

Lock’s Total QBR numbers have been among the best of his career. His 92.4 mark in the Raiders game was his third-best in eight NFL seasons, and he posted other high QBRs of 76.9 in Week 1, 82.7 in Week 2 and 89.3 in Week 9. Lock’s season Total QBR stands at 86.1, including a 79.9 over the first two weeks of the season and a 90.7 mark across Weeks 9 and 10 while playing through oblique and right elbow issues.

Darnold’s tenure this season has been interrupted by injuries and mixed results. After missing early games with a glute injury, he went 2-4 upon returning; from Weeks 3-8 he threw nine interceptions and 10 touchdown passes, posting a Total QBR of 50.1 that ranked 23rd in that span. Some interceptions were the result of deflected passes in losses to Washington and Chicago, but others were more consequential, including a pick-six in Week 3 and two late interceptions in an overtime loss to Denver. Darnold also played through a cracked rib in the loss to Chicago and suffered a quad injury late in that game.

Macdonald acknowledged Lock’s play, saying, “Drew’s been fantastic, he’s been phenomenal,” but added, “But Sam’s our quarterback.”