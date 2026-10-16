Seattle expansion status uncertain as Silver presses leverage; Las Vegas decision near

NBA expansion talks are drawing increased attention as the season opener approaches, with league leaders and ownership engaged in high-stakes negotiations, according to ESPN. Commissioner Adam Silver appears to be increasing leverage in discussions over a potential return to Seattle, multiple ownership sources told ESPN.

At last month’s board of governors meeting, Silver conveyed that a Seattle expansion team was not a sure thing and reintroduced Mexico City as a possible alternative, ESPN reported. Owners were informed that at least one Mexico City-based group has approached NBA expansion partner PJT Partners with a plan for launching a team and developing an arena district that has drawn league interest, several sources said to ESPN.

Although the NBA has publicly said it is focused on expansion in Las Vegas and Seattle, Silver has not guaranteed either market will be added, and he has made clear there is no assurance the league will add two teams simultaneously, according to ESPN. That could mean separate timelines for each market or the possibility that only one franchise is added, ESPN sources said.

Two points now appear settled: Silver is pushing hard for Las Vegas expansion, and the league is not satisfied with the current bids for Seattle, ESPN sources said. A decision on a winning Las Vegas bid is reportedly near, perhaps within weeks. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Shams Charania have reported on three Las Vegas bidding groups and the massive prices being discussed; some estimates for the Las Vegas franchise and arena development could exceed $10 billion.

By contrast, Seattle offers are described as substantially lower, and at least two bidders are known. The group led by Samantha Holloway, owner of the Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena, has long been viewed as the front-runner among the Seattle proposals, ESPN sources said.

ESPN framed Silver’s strategy as part of a broader effort to maximize franchise value, using tactics such as separating the Las Vegas and Seattle processes, raising the prospect of other cities like Mexico City, and signaling that two simultaneous franchises are not guaranteed. Returning a team to Seattle — home of the SuperSonics from 1967 to 2008 — aligns with league interest, but the complications of being a 31-team league, including possible NBA Cup format changes, remain practical hurdles, ESPN reported. Silver has said relocation is not currently on the table, according to ESPN.