Senators boo Tkachuk in return; recalls other high-profile hostile homecomings

Brady Tkachuk was met with boos Wednesday when he returned to the Canadian Tire Centre as a member of the Florida Panthers. The Ottawa Senators drafted Tkachuk in 2018 and he made three All-Star teams with the franchise. After being swept in the first round by the Carolina Hurricanes, Tkachuk requested a trade so he could join his brother Matthew in Florida, the report said.

Hostile receptions are not unique to Tkachuk. Juan Soto, who spent the 2024 season with the New York Yankees before signing a 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets in the 2024 offseason, was showered with boos during his first trip to Yankee Stadium as a Met; fans also turned their backs on him when he played defense, according to the report.

Coaching moves have drawn similar reactions. John Calipari, who left Kentucky for Arkansas in 2025 after more than a decade leading the Wildcats, returned to Lexington and encountered a chorus of boos. Kentucky reached the Final Four four times under Calipari, capturing a national title in 2011-12, but the program finished poorly in each of his final four seasons, the report noted.

Departures that followed acrimony produced strong fan responses in the NBA as well. James Harden, after a season and a half with the Philadelphia 76ers and a trade to the LA Clippers in October 2023, requested a trade and later called 76ers president Daryl Morey a liar; Philadelphia fans booed Harden during introductions and whenever he touched the ball and cheered his missed shots, the report said.

Some returns became especially volatile. LeBron James, after leaving Cleveland for the Miami Heat in 2010, was met with jeers, thrown objects including beverages and a battery, and signs of contempt when he returned; the team said four fans were ejected and one was arrested that night. LeBron scored 38 points in a 118-90 Heat win and would later reclaim Cleveland’s support by winning a championship there in 2016, according to the report.

In hockey, Jack Eichel’s return to Buffalo as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights drew boos from Sabres fans. Eichel, traded in November 2022, was scoreless in one return at the KeyBank Center while being jeered, then produced a hat trick in a 7-4 Golden Knights victory that extended Vegas’ win streak to nine games, the report said.