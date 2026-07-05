Senaya injury, Seidu substitution called turning point in Ghana’s World Cup exit

KANSAS CITY — Ghana’s players said the first-half injury to rightback Marvin Senaya and the impromptu introduction of substitute Alidu Seidu proved the decisive moment in the Black Stars’ 1-0 loss to Colombia that eliminated them from the FIFA World Cup, according to ESPN.

The setback occurred early in the match when Senaya went down with an apparent hamstring problem and Seidu was sent on in the 13th minute for his first action of the tournament. Colombia immediately exploited space down Ghana’s exposed right and took the lead through Jhon Arias, according to ESPN.

Centerback Jerome Opoku told ESPN that coming off the bench is a difficult task and that Seidu did his best to adapt. Opoku said the goal arriving on that flank was unfortunate and suggested the injury may have disrupted the flow of the back four, adding that the team must review the performance to see where it can improve.

Leftback Gideon Mensah echoed those views to ESPN, describing the early injury and a substitute entering the game cold as a turning point. Mensah said Seidu worked his way back into the match but that conceding after Senaya’s exit was regrettable; he emphasized the team approach, saying responsibility was collective.

Head coach Carlos Queiroz told ESPN that losing Senaya cost the side, calling it a single moment of lost concentration that at this level can decide a game. Queiroz said Ghana were forced to chase after Colombia’s early goal and noted that injuries are uncontrollable, describing those minutes as crucial. Ghana finished the match without registering a shot on target and had been one of only four teams not to concede in their first two group matches. Colombia now advance to face Switzerland in a Last 16 match in Vancouver on July 7, while Ghana return home to reflect on a mixed campaign.