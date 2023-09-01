Novak Djokovic, the Serbian Tennis Player

Novak Djokovic nicknamed the “Djoker,” is one of the most talented tennis players in the world. Thanks to the Serbian’s talent, he is often the fan favorite among BetDSI bettors who place player prop and moneyline bets. Suppose you want to put more wagers on Djoker. In that case, you need to learn about his early career, current career, and professional statistics.

Djokovic has demonstrated his exceptional abilities on the current ATP Tour. He also won his last game against Andrey Rublev and the one before that against Stefanos Tsitsipas. His next match will be against Daniil Medvedev at Center Court. Remarkably, the tennis player has won most of his games this season and is not showing any signs of slowing down soon.

Novak Djokovic’s Early Career

Djokovic started playing tennis when he was four years old. However, he only ventured into intentional professional tennis when he was 14 years old. According to his father, his tennis racket and softball were his favorite toys when he was growing up. To this end, his parents sent him to a tennis camp to fuel his passion and help him grow.

When Novak Djokovic started playing internationally at 14 years old, he got into the spotlight quickly. By the time his first European Championship tour was over, Djokovic had won multiple singles matches, team competitions, and tennis doubles. From 2001 to 2003, Djokovic thrived as a member of the Yugoslavia national team.

Moreover, competing in the junior leagues, Djokovic won 40 games and lost only 11. He played in the United States Junior Open, the Australian Open, and the French Open. Due to his impressive performance, he was named the 24th-best junior tennis player worldwide in 2004. See more information on other players on ESPN.

Novak Djokovic’s Professional Career

Djokovic’s professional career kicked off in 2003 when he left the junior tour and dived into his first ATP tour. Furthermore, he spent the first few years of his professional career dominating in Futures and Challenger tournaments. During the 2005 Australian Open, he played his first-ever Grand Slam and made it to the finals. Unfortunately, Djokovic lost to Marat Safin, one of the best tennis players in history.

After his first appearance, Novak Djokovic went on to win many other games and secure numerous titles. In 2022, Djokovic was in the news because he was exempted from the Australian Open after testing positive for COVID-19. Before the test, the health regulators allowed Djokovic and several other players to come into the country without vaccination.

Rivalries

Djokovic’s biggest rival in professional tennis is Rafael Nadal. Since the start of the rivalry in 2006, both players have faced off 59 times. It is one of the greatest rivalries in the history of men’s tennis, and for a good reason. All 59 games were competitive, with Djokovic leading Nadal 30-29.

Over the years, Djokovic and Nadal have played against each other in four major championship finals. Djokovic defeated Nadal in all four cases and remains the only player to ever do so to this day. The two professional tennis players have faced off at Wimbledon, the French Open, the US Open, and the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic also has a rivalry with Roger Federer. The Djokovic-Federer rivalry started in 2006, and Federer took the lead initially. However, after their first four meetings, things took a turn in Djokovic’s favor. The pair have faced off a total of 50 times, with Djokovic winning 27–13 against Federer.

Throughout their rivalry, the men’s tennis champions have faced off at Wimbledon, the Canadian Open, the Paris Masters, the French Open, the Australian Open, and the US Open. However, both players have not faced each other since their last meeting at the Australian Open in 2020.

Playing Style

Djokovic’s style of play is not just a reflection of his raw talent. He is an aggressive baseliner with total control of every shot. The superstar is also known for his fantastic flexibility, even under challenging conditions. He states that he makes yoga a vital part of his training. Undoubtedly, his love for yoga contributes to his impressive flexibility on the field.

Undeniably, Novak Djokovic’s unique and impressive playing style has allowed him to build his reputation in the industry. His backhand strength is one of the most commendable in tennis history. He has used this exceptional skill to defeat multiple players over the years.

While his ability to use his backhand for unbelievable shots is impressive, his forehand skills were initially average. Today, he is one of the best baseliners in men’s tennis. Over the years, Djokovic has had to work tirelessly on improving his forearm shots to what they are today.

Novak Djokovic’s Professional Career Statistics

Djokovic has a career-winning percentage of 83.3%.

He has won 1027 games and lost 206 games across numerous international tournaments.

Djokovic has made it to 32 grand slam finals across different tennis opens.

In the ATP Tour history alone, Djokovic has 90 total single wins.

He has 21 Grand Slam titles and 38 ATP Masters titles.

Djokovic set this record after holding the ATP No. 1 title for seven consecutive years.

He is the oldest male tennis player to have the ATP No. 1 title for 373 weeks in a roll.

Novak Djokovic’s Injuries

Injuries are not uncommon among tennis players, as they are with other athletes. Djokovic is no exception in this case. He has suffered some minor and major injuries over the years. In 2020, Djokovic ruptured a muscle in his oblique. Also, in 2017, he injured his wrist and was forced to sit out of matches due to the injury.

FAQs About Novak Djokovic

Will Novak Djokovic compete in the 2023 Australian Open?

Yes, Djokovic will be part of the Australian Open in 2023. The player made the announcement shortly after he got his visa approved. However, note that Djokovic could not play in the Australian Open in 2022 due to COVID-19.

How old is Novak Djokovic?

Djokovic is 35 years old. He was born on May 22, 1987. The 35-year-old player, who started playing tennis at four years old, has two younger brothers. His two brothers are also professional tennis players, although they are not as famous as him.

Is it true that Novak Djokovic is vegan?

Yes, Djokovic is a vegan who nourishes his body and fuels his training with grains, fruits, and vegetables. He also consumes plant-based sources of protein for muscle growth and recovery. In other words, he does not eat any animal meat or dairy products.

Who is better, Federer or Novak Djokovic?

Novak and Federer are both excellent players who have unique strengths. However, when it comes to grand slams, Federer holds the record with about 20 total, while Djokovic has 17. Meanwhile, Djokovic has an 83.3% career win percentage, while Federer has 82.1%.

We have more articles like this on our HomePage, be sure to check them out.