Sérgio Barboza landed in Tahiti at 7 a.m. on Sept. 21 after a three-day journey from Brazil, carrying only a backpack and with no club as the transfer window neared its close. He was collected from his hostel by a local player and played his first friendly on the island that afternoon, according to ESPN.

Barboza’s moves are partly directed by roughly 300 paying followers who belong to a special WhatsApp group and contribute $6 a month to vote on career decisions. “My subscribers decide everything with me. They decide the club, the number on the back of my shirt,” he told ESPN, adding that they selected No. 6 because Tahiti represented his sixth confederation.

By appearing in Tahiti, Barboza completed playing in each of world soccer’s six continental confederations — AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA — joining an exclusive list of players who have done the same. German goalkeeper Lutz Pfannenstiel is cited as a well-known example, according to ESPN.

Barboza began at youth level with one of Brazil’s biggest clubs and was part of a squad that included Ronaldinho, but he struggled to break into the senior side and left in 2011. He dropped into lower national divisions and state championships, at one point earning around $200 a month and sometimes not receiving payment. By age 21 he chose to return to school, combining morning training with study and night work to make ends meet, ESPN reports.

He moved abroad in 2015, taking an opportunity in Costa Rica with then-Primera División side Limón, before joining the reserves of Guatemala’s Comunicaciones and later Juticalpa in Honduras. He has not played for a Brazilian team since. Subsequent spells took him to Laos, Cambodia and India — where he said he played for five clubs and had his best memories — plus nine games and one goal for Malta’s Żejtun Corinthians, as well as stints with USL League Two side Nona FC and Nepal’s Dhangadhi, according to ESPN.