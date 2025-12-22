Serie A Cancels Plan for AC Milan vs. Como Match in Australia

Serie A officials have formally withdrawn their plan to stage a league match between AC Milan and Como in Australia next month. The proposed game would have marked a rare instance of a domestic Italian league fixture being played outside of Europe, aimed at promoting Serie A and Italian football to global fans, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

While the idea initially received attention for its ambition and marketing potential, concerns around logistics and league regulations ultimately led to the plan being scrapped. Issues including travel demands, scheduling conflicts, and the integrity of league competition reportedly played a role in the decision. Additionally, there was debate among clubs, players, and domestic football stakeholders about the fairness of relocating matches out of Italy, particularly in a league with limited precedent for international fixtures.

AC Milan and Como, two clubs with differing standings in Serie A, were expected to draw considerable interest from fans both domestically and abroad had the match proceeded as planned. AC Milan, one of Italy’s most storied clubs with a global following, would have helped attract international attention. Como, a club with a growing profile following its recent ascent to the top division, was also expected to benefit from the international exposure.

The exact location for the proposed match in Australia was not officially confirmed prior to the cancellation, but reports had indicated that cities like Melbourne and Sydney were being considered due to their capable stadium infrastructure and sizable football fanbases.

This development comes at a time when European football leagues are increasingly exploring opportunities to expand their global footprint. LaLiga and the Premier League have considered or implemented similar initiatives to bring matches abroad, though such plans have frequently encountered regulatory or logistical hurdles.

Serie A has not indicated whether it will revisit the idea of staging regular season matches overseas in the future. For now, all scheduled fixtures for the upcoming month will proceed at traditional Serie A venues within Italy.