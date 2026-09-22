Seven things to watch entering NFL Week 3

Week 2 delivered notable upsets and injuries: the Raiders beat the Chargers and the Browns defeated the Buccaneers, while Commanders QB Jayden Daniels and Giants QB Jaxson Dart suffered significant injuries, the column notes. The writer plans a weekly Tuesday feature of seven uncertain takes that are not full predictions or immediate postgame reactions.

At the top of the list is concern that the Buccaneers may already be regretting the Baker Mayfield contract. The column says Mayfield has not played well through the first two games, though it adds two-game samples are limited. Tampa Bay gave Mayfield an eleventh-hour three-year deal — described in the column as effectively a two-year pact with a $55 million team option in 2029 — that carries an average value of $55 million per season.

The column cites efficiency metrics to illustrate the early struggles. Through two weeks, Mayfield ranked 29th among 32 quarterbacks in EPA per dropback and 27th in success rate. Since the start of 2025 he ranked 24th in EPA per dropback and 25th in success rate, but including his 2024 season — described as a career year — he is 13th in both measures since 2024.

Injuries and coaching turnover are part of the context the column provides. Mayfield played last season with a strained knee suffered in Week 2 and experienced non-throwing shoulder pain after a hit in Week 12; Tampa Bay also replaced offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard at the end of the season, the column notes.

The column also highlights how Mayfield’s success often comes under pressure. Since 2024 his dropback success rate under pressure is 34.9% (eighth), his first-down/touchdown rate on pressured plays is 29.7% (third, behind Joe Burrow and Brock Purdy), and he has scrambled on 17.9% of pressured dropbacks (second to Jayden Daniels). He also registers a 22.8% pressure-to-sack ratio, the column reports.

Beyond the Mayfield item, the weekly package previews other themes the writer will examine: concerns about a big AFC contender, a lack of concern for two others, and topic headlines including the Chargers’ draft outlook, the Patriots’ offense, Jalen Hurts’ fit, the Jaguars’ trenches, Baltimore’s late-game issues, Aaron Donald’s training and several small extra inklings to follow into Week 3.