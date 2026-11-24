Week 12 arrives with closer lines after a week in which only one game settled with a spread under three points — the Carolina Panthers were 2.5-point favorites over the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN. From Wednesday to Monday there are seven games in national windows; ESPN notes two of those matchups have spreads within a field goal and only one game (Eagles at Cowboys) is priced higher than 4.5 points.

ESPN’s Tuesday column of seven quick takes will turn to those tighter games with a slate that includes an island matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, and topics that span from Micah Parsons’ return to the Packers to whether the New York Giants can be a playoff sleeper.

The Chiefs (8-2) and Bills (9-1) meet in a late-season showdown that could influence the AFC’s top seed. According to ESPN, both clubs enter with among the league’s best offenses. The teams have repeatedly met when both units ranked among the NFL’s best by advanced metrics — Nov. 2, 2025 (Chiefs 5-3, Bills 5-2; both top-five offensively), Nov. 17, 2024 (Chiefs 9-0, Bills 8-2; both top-eight) and Dec. 10, 2023 (Chiefs 8-4, Bills 6-6; both top-10), per ESPN.

ESPN adds that while a victory can improve positioning for a first-round bye or home-field advantage, these franchises are strong enough that a single loss is unlikely to derail either team’s postseason hopes. The 2023 cycle illustrated that dynamic: the Bills won the regular-season meeting and secured a divisional-round home game, but the Chiefs prevailed in that playoff matchup and went on to win the Super Bowl.

Buffalo arrives as the AFC’s lone one-loss club. ESPN reports the Bills’ offensive line has held up despite losing David Edwards in free agency and dealing with early-season injuries, and that receiver DJ Moore has produced as hoped when available. The defensive scheme change under coordinator Jim Leonhard has, according to ESPN, helped edge rusher Greg Rousseau and defensive tackle Deone Walker emerge; the defense still faces a difficult evaluation because of the quality of opposing offenses.

Other themes ESPN plans to explore this week include whether the 49ers found an offensive blueprint against Minnesota, lessons from the Indianapolis Colts’ swing in 2025-26, the Giants’ postseason prospects, and what Micah Parsons’ return might mean for the Packers’ usage of blitzes.