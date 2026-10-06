Seven tips for drafting a short-season Knockout league team

Falling out of contention in a full-season fantasy league does not have to end the fun. According to the guide, Week 5 can be an ideal time to launch a new 14-team Knockout league, provided the draft is completed before the kickoff of that week’s Thursday game so the season can begin that week.

Recruiting managers who have already been eliminated from full-season Knockouts can speed the process. The guide notes that four teams have already been bumped in some full-season formats, and the author reported being ousted from one of his two in-house Knockout leagues. Early-season disappointments — examples cited include James Cook III, George Pickens, DeVonta Smith, Drake Maye and Kyle Pitts Sr. — and poor openers from players such as Ja’Marr Chase, Colston Loveland and Matthew Stafford have left some managers looking for a fresh start.

Expect a deeper talent pool in a 14-team draft than in an 18-team format. The guide points out that full-season drafters often scrape the bottom of the barrel to fill bench slots, while Week 5 drafters can find more usable players late. Examples provided from staff leagues include Tre’ Harris, Jordan James and Geno Smith as final-round selections, and potential late-round targets for a current 14-team draft were listed as Ryan Flournoy, Keaton Mitchell and Jacoby Brissett.

Byes become a major factor beginning in Week 5. The guide states that 196 rostered players in Week 5 will significantly deplete the available pool, compared with about 70 players rostered in Week 14, and that Weeks 5 and 6 will feel the bye-week impact more than other parts of the schedule. In Week 5 specifically, the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs are on bye, removing key contributors such as running back Kenneth Walker III, quarterbacks Bryce Young and Patrick Mahomes and Week 4’s top-scoring wide receiver, Tetairoa McMillan, from consideration.

The guide recommends using a short-season Knockout to diversify strategy, deepen player knowledge and sharpen managerial skills. Starting or restarting in Week 5 can provide a reset for frustrated managers while offering a shallower draft field and an opportunity to apply updated strategies in a condensed format.