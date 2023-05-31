Sevilla and Roma Clash in High-Stakes Europa League Final

Sevilla and Roma are set to lock horns in what promises to be an enthralling UEFA Europa League final tonight in Budapest. As the first of the three UEFA finals, this match is expected to be a difficult-to-call affair that will showcase the best of European club football.

Sevilla, the undisputed kings of the Europa League, have an impressive record of six tournament victories, twice the number of any other team. Their pursuit of an incredible seventh title has seen them overcome formidable opponents such as PSV Eindhoven, Fenerbahce, Manchester United, and Juventus. Despite finishing third in their Champions League group, Sevilla entered the Europa League at the play-off round and have since displayed their trademark resilience and determination.

Under the guidance of Jose Luis Mendilibar, Sevilla has experienced a noteworthy resurgence amidst a season filled with upheaval at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Having struggled in the relegation zone during a dire run under their short-lived successor Jorge Sampaoli, Mendilibar has steered the team to safety and secured a mid-table position in LaLiga. With just one fixture remaining this season, Sevilla will be eager to cap off their campaign with another European triumph. However, there are questions surrounding Mendilibar’s future at the club, as his contract expires this summer.

Standing in Sevilla’s way of European glory is Roma, who clinched the inaugural Europa Conference League trophy with a victory over Feyenoord in Tirana a year ago. After finishing as runners-up to Real Betis in the group stage of this competition, Jose Mourinho’s side has impressively dispatched Red Bull Salzburg, Real Sociedad, Feyenoord, and Bayer Leverkusen on their path to the final.

Doubts linger over Mourinho’s future with the Giallorossi, as the team is battling for a top-six finish in Serie A with just one game remaining. A victory in the Europa League final would not only see “the Special One” secure a sixth European title but also make him the first manager to win the Europa League with three different clubs, having previously tasted success with Inter Milan and Manchester United.

Football fans around the world will be eagerly anticipating this clash between two storied clubs. Sevilla’s quest for European dominance and Roma’s desire to establish their own legacy will undoubtedly create a captivating spectacle.

For viewers in the UK, the match will be televised live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7:15 PM. Subscribers can also stream the game online via the BT Sport app and website.

As the Europa League final gets underway, all eyes will be on Budapest to witness which team will etch their name in the annals of European football history.