Shai Gilgeous-Alexander becomes Atlético Madrid investor, joins list of athlete owners

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is joining the ownership ranks. Atlético Madrid announced Thursday that the Oklahoma City Thunder guard has become a shareholder, with Gilgeous-Alexander saying in the club’s announcement that he is grateful for the opportunity to be part of the historic European club’s future.

Gilgeous-Alexander is not the first elite athlete to move into team ownership. In April 2025, English Premier League club Everton said then-Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd would join its ownership group after becoming part of Roundhouse Capital Holdings, which is affiliated with The Friedkin Group that completed its takeover of Everton the previous December.

In December 2024, the Buffalo Bills announced that former NBA players Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady, and former U.S. men’s national team forward Jozy Altidore, were among 10 limited partners added to the franchise’s ownership group. The announcement noted McGrady and Altidore had played for New York-area teams, while Carter spent time with the Nets — then known as the New Jersey Nets — and was McGrady’s teammate on the Toronto Raptors.

Tom Brady has accumulated minority stakes across multiple clubs, including the reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces and the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. The Aces’ majority owner is Raiders owner Mark Davis; Brady said in a statement he has long been a fan of women’s sports and admires the work of the Aces and the WNBA. Brady’s minority purchase of the Raiders was approved by NFL team owners after a 17-month review of a deal originally agreed in May 2023. He is also a minority owner of English Championship club Birmingham City.

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton was added to the Denver Broncos’ ownership group in August 2022, joining the Walton-Penner consortium that purchased the team in June 2022. The group, led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, includes Condoleezza Rice and completed the $4.65 billion acquisition. In April, Hamilton partnered with Serena Williams in a consortium that sought to buy Chelsea.

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch also entered the ownership sphere in Washington state. On April 18, Lynch joined the Seattle Kraken as a minority investor and is expected to be part of the NHL’s “Hockey is for Everyone” campaign; Kraken owner Tod Leiweke said Lynch expressed interest in shadowing him to learn hockey CEO operations.