Shakhtar Donetsk played AEK Athens in London at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in what was technically a Champions League “home” match, a situation that underlines how displaced the club has been since 2014, according to the report.

The club has not played at its Donbas Arena since May 2014, some 650 weeks ago, and has used venues across Ukraine — Odessa, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv — for domestic matches and cities such as Warsaw, Hamburg, Gelsenkirchen, Krakow, Ljubljana and London for European competition, the report said.

Opponents are unable or unwilling to travel to Ukraine, where none of the civilian airports are open, air‑raid sirens sound many times a day and drones and bombs threaten civilians, the report added. Sporting director Dario Srna said, “We are playing for people from Ukraine all over the world. Everywhere we’ve gone, they’ve come [to see us]. We represent Ukraine in the center of the world: we’re not just playing for us. [We are] a Ukrainian team, we are not just Shakhtar.”

At Stamford Bridge, street vendors sold scarves bearing Shakhtar player names such as Pedrinho, Matviyenko and Bondar, and a life‑size cardboard cutout of Dwayne Johnson had its face replaced by that of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the report said. Visiting AEK supporters turned the Shed End into a two‑tier display of tifo, flags and noise and at times out-sang, if not outnumbered, the “home” support.

The match was possible at Stamford Bridge in part because Chelsea did not qualify for European competition this season, the report noted. The report also detailed ownership background: former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was forced by the U.K. government to sell the club after the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine because of his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Abramovich holds passports from Portugal, Israel and Russia.

The report described Shakhtar benefactor Rinat Akhmetov as Donetsk‑born and an ethnic Russian whose prewar wealth from mining and energy helped build the club. Forbes estimates his wealth at nearly $8 billion, and he remained in Ukraine when the war broke out. Srna said of Akhmetov, “He can’t leave Ukraine, not after seeing what he has seen. It’s impossible. He’s devoted himself to this, helping the economy, helping the people.” The report also reminded readers that players such as Willian, Fernandinho, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Douglas Costa are among Shakhtar alumni.