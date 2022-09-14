Shaquille O’Neal, an NBA Hall of Famer and four-time champion, played with several colleagues over the course of his 19-year career. Shaq names an NBA icon the worst teammate he ever had. O’Neal surely had players who irritated him during his stint with six different teams. His arguments with Kobe Bryant are legendary, and the Los Angeles Lakers finally traded O’Neal to the Miami Heat in 2004 as a result. Shaq, though, refers to one NBA icon as his “worst teammate.”
On his podcast, O’Neal said that Dennis Rodman was the worst teammate. “He was a fantastic player, but he made things difficult. As if you are allowing this one person to get away with whatever he wants when you try to get the boys together. He had eaten chicken and rice when he arrived fifteen minutes before the game. He would jump into the cold shower and come over while the coaches were chatting, giving you 15 to 20 rebounds.”