Sharks at Stars leads Monday’s four-game NHL slate

The NHL expanded the regular season from 82 to 84 games this year, but light nights on the schedule remain. Monday features just four matchups, each carrying early-season implications — from divisional battles to roster questions and a rising team aiming to end a seven-year playoff drought.

Philadelphia visits Tampa Bay in the earliest contest at 7 p.m. ET on NHL Network. The Flyers enter on a three-game losing streak, while the Lightning are coming off a 3-1 home-opener win over Washington. Jake Guentzel had an empty-net goal and two assists in that game. Betting lines provided by DraftKings list Tampa Bay as the favorite and set the total at 5.5.

At 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Ottawa heads to Boston after opening the season with a win over Toronto. Both clubs were Eastern Conference wild cards last spring and are chasing postseason returns. Ottawa took three of four meetings from Boston a year ago, with the Bruins taking the remaining matchup in overtime.

Also at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Winnipeg visits Pittsburgh. Early offensive leaders include Kyle Connor (one goal, one assist) for the Jets and Evgeni Malkin (two goals, two assists) for the Penguins. Goaltending remains a storyline: Connor Hellebuyck requested a trade from Winnipeg in the offseason that has not been completed, while Pittsburgh plans to use the relatively inexperienced duo of Arturs Silovs and Sergei Murashov between the pipes.

The nightcap is San Jose at Dallas at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The Sharks continue to be an ascending young group viewed as a potential playoff contender, while the Stars have reached the postseason in each of the last five seasons and made the Western Conference final in 2023, 2024 and 2025. San Jose last qualified for the playoffs in 2019, when it fell in the conference final to the Blues. DraftKings lists Dallas as the favorite with a 6.5 total.

Additional notes of interest: Florida captain Aleksander Barkov has been placed on injured reserve but his injury is not believed to be season-ending; Dylan Larkin’s trade request remains active while he’s on IR and he was booed at Detroit’s season opener; Penguins forward Andrei Kuzmenko will wear No. 62 after his father died in a bear attack; Igor Shesterkin became the first Rangers goalie to score a goal; and Commissioner Gary Bettman said no-trade clauses are not being used as “originally intended.” Sunday’s scores included Winnipeg 3, Detroit 2; New York Rangers 4, Utah Mammoth 2; Anaheim 3, Florida 2 (OT); Seattle 6, Calgary 1; and Vegas 3, Vancouver 2. Fans can stream games via the NHL streaming hub and the ESPN App.