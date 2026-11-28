CINCINNATI — Shemar Stewart has not seen game action in three contests this season despite being healthy enough to play, including Monday’s 22-20 loss to the Washington Commanders where he logged zero snaps. With seven regular-season games remaining, the Bengals are searching for ways to get the former first-round pick into the rotation.

Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden said the team will need Stewart over the stretch run and that he is committed to doing whatever it takes to get him into games and allow him to make an impact.

Part of the challenge is the heavy workload on Cincinnati’s top edge rushers. Boye Mafe and Myles Murphy played 93% and 88% of the team’s defensive snaps, respectively, against Washington. Outside of those two, Cedric Johnson was the only other true defensive end to see the field, accounting for 19% of the team’s 68 defensive snaps.

Coach Zac Taylor said Mafe and Murphy felt good as the game progressed and noted that Stewart has been doing the work required to earn snaps. Taylor added that the lack of playing time should not be viewed as an indictment of the player. Stewart has said he has focused on practicing well, contributing on special teams and controlling his effort and attitude while waiting for an opportunity.

Stewart was the Bengals’ 17th overall pick in 2025 after a collegiate career at Texas A&M that included 4.5 sacks over three seasons and a perfect 10.0 relative athletic score, the highest in the database from 1987-2025. His early development was delayed by a holdout over his rookie contract and subsequent injuries that limited him to eight games as a rookie. This year he suffered a hyperextended knee on the first day of training camp and missed the season opener; his other absences include being active but not playing in Week 3 and a healthy scratch in Week 7.

At the trade deadline, Cincinnati initially agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles on a deal for Arnold Ebiketie but reversed course when it learned the move would cost a third-round compensatory pick and ultimately did not add an edge rusher. The team will not see reinforcements until rookie Cashius Howell returns from wrist surgery or another signing is made.