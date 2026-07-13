Shohei Ohtani’s signed 2025 Tokyo Series cleats head to auction

A pair of New Balance cleats worn by Shohei Ohtani in the first game of the 2025 Tokyo Series is being auctioned by The Realest, an authenticator and marketplace that sources items from athletes, artists and studios. The shoes carry Ohtani’s rarely seen Kanji signature and mark his first Major League game played in his home country.

Ohtani wore the cleats during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 4-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome on March 18, 2025, going 2-for-5 with a double in the game.

The Realest founder and CEO Scott Keeney, also known as DJ Skee, said in a statement, “These shoes represent a rare crossover of baseball legacy, Japanese sports history and sneaker culture. This is one of the most important pieces of modern baseball footwear ever publicly offered.”

The cleats feature Ohtani’s dog, “Deko-pin,” often called Decoy, on the heels. They were consigned by Noram Entry Corporation, the U.S. division of Take to The Universe, a Japanese cosmetic beauty device company, according to The Realest.

The auction runs through Aug. 16, and The Realest said it will award 1% of the final sale price to a contest winner who correctly guesses the winning bid. The Realest described itself as an authenticator and marketplace that sources items from athletes, artists and studios.

Ohtani entered the MLB All-Star break with a .293 batting average, 22 home runs and 58 RBIs.