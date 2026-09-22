Shough’s goal-line push lifts Saints and boosts locker-room confidence

BALTIMORE — Tyler Shough refused to surrender on fourth-and-goal, extending his arm for the plane of the end zone despite having his facemask grabbed as he was wrapped up. Officials signaled touchdown on the play and the Saints held on for a 24-17 victory, their first of the season as New Orleans improved to 1-1.

Coach Kellen Moore said the sequence underscored Shough’s toughness and willingness to hang in on the game’s hardest downs, and teammates took notice. It required five tries to reach the end zone after a penalty pushed the Saints back from the Baltimore 2-yard line, a finish that reversed a narrow Week 1 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions, 31-30.

Veteran players framed the win as a turning point. Edge rusher Chase Young said the team is done settling for moral victories, and the Saints celebrated in the locker room after the game. Wide receiver Chris Olave called defeating Baltimore — a contender in the AFC — a meaningful sign of resilience, and New Orleans now turns to its first home game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

The victory was the franchise’s biggest since Shough was named the starter. He won five games as the Saints’ primary quarterback in 2025, all against teams that finished with losing records. Since 2022, New Orleans has beaten only four opponents that ended their seasons with winning records: the 2022 Seahawks and Eagles and the 2023 Colts and Buccaneers.

Shough’s performance has been notable for late-game production paired with uneven early play. According to ESPN Research, his total quarterback rating through the first three quarters of New Orleans’ two games this season is 14.3, 29th among 30 qualified passers, while his rating in the fourth quarter and overtime is 97.7, second-best in that span.