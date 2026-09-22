Silver linings for 2026 MLB teams that missed the playoffs

Several teams that failed to reach the 2026 postseason still finished with developments worth noting, according to the season review. With regular-season games concluding Sunday for clubs already mathematically eliminated, each organization carries at least one clear positive into the offseason.

Oakland’s standout was 22-year-old Henry Bolte, who the review called a keeper. Bolte led MLB in sprint speed and ranked in the 95th percentile in bat speed while hitting .272/.357/.396. The review noted his raw approach still produces too much swing-and-miss, but his tools and production for his age provided an offensive bright spot.

Detroit’s Kevin McGonigle validated preseason expectations after entering 2026 as one of the game’s top prospects. The review labeled him the best rookie in baseball this season and said he arguably posted the best debut season by a Tigers hitter in more than a century.

Kansas City saw Carter Jensen and Jac Caglianone carve out regular roles. Jensen’s 25 homers set a franchise mark for a player 22 or younger, breaking a record set by Carlos Beltran in 1999. Caglianone finished among the American League leaders in batting with a .282 average and posted a 130 OPS+, according to the review.

Los Angeles’ rotation showed meaningful improvement in 2026, the review found, even as much of the rest of the Angels roster faltered. The pitching gains stood in contrast with a club that could still finish with the first 100-loss season in franchise history.

While the postseason door closed for these clubs, the season review emphasized tangible advances — young position players breaking through and a stronger rotation — that will shape each team’s offseason plans.