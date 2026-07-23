Singapore aim to build on Gavin Lee’s progress at ASEAN Hyundai Cup

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Singapore last lifted the ASEAN Championship in 2012 and have since passed through six different coaches without returning to the top. After more lows than highs over the past 14 years, optimism has returned ahead of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026.

Much of the renewed confidence stems from changes under Gavin Lee, who took charge as caretaker in June and was made permanent five months later after guiding the nation to a historic 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualification. That qualification was Singapore’s first earned on merit; their only previous Asian Cup appearance came as hosts in 1984.

The immediate focus is the ASEAN tournament. Singapore open Group A against Cambodia at Phnom Penh’s Morodok Techo National Stadium on Friday evening. Lee has stressed process over predictions, telling reporters that assessment should be based on performance and growing consistency in key moments rather than headline targets.

Singapore face a difficult group that includes defending champions Vietnam, who beat them 5-1 on aggregate in the 2024 semifinals, and an improving Indonesia bolstered by heritage players. With two semifinal spots likely to be contested among those three sides, an opening victory over Cambodia takes on added importance.

The squad will be without several players not released by their clubs, including striker Ikhsan Fandi. His younger brother Ilhan is expected to lead the attack at the start of the tournament; Ilhan scored the decisive winner against Hong Kong that sealed Singapore’s Asian Cup berth at the end of last year.

Lee said the tournament will be a valuable test of how the team responds to difficult moments and unwanted incidents on the pitch, and that those experiences should help Singapore take the next step under his tenure.