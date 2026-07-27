Singapore beat Timor-Leste 2-0 to remain perfect at ASEAN Championship

SINGAPORE — Singapore maintained a perfect start to the 2026 ASEAN Championship with a 2-0 victory over Timor-Leste at Jalan Besar Stadium on Monday, according to the match report. Ilhan Fandi and Song Ui-Young supplied the goals as the hosts recorded a second straight win.

The Lions controlled much of the first half but threatened only sporadically early on, with an Ilhan header on the half-hour ruled out for offside. Singapore finally broke the deadlock four minutes before the interval after patient build-up down the left. Nur Adam Abdullah delivered a cross that found Ilhan, who slipped his marker and glanced a header into the far corner.

Singapore started the second half on the front foot and had early chances to extend their lead. Ilhan saw a deft volley saved by Timor-Leste goalkeeper Dylan Niski within two minutes of the restart, and a subsequent corner produced a close-range header from Irfan Fandi that went off target.

The match was settled four minutes before the hour when Kyoga Nakamura swung in a left-side cross that found Song Ui-Young, who directed a header into the net. The second goal proved decisive in securing the three points for the hosts, according to the match report.

Those three points follow Singapore’s opening victory over Cambodia in Phnom Penh last Friday, leaving them with maximum points from their first two Group A matches and guaranteeing they will top the group at least until the next round of fixtures. Singapore face defending champions Vietnam away on Friday before concluding their group campaign at home to Indonesia on Aug. 7, per the match report.