Singapore demand more under Gavin Lee after dramatic ASEAN win

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Singapore ultimately beat Cambodia 2-1 in the opening game of the 2026 ASEAN Championship, but coach Gavin Lee made clear the result fell short of the standards he expects, according to ESPN.

The match at Morodok Techo National Stadium was decided by an acrobatic stoppage-time winner from Ilhan Fandi in the 11th minute of added time, according to ESPN. Shawal Anuar had given Singapore the lead at halftime, while Cambodia levelled through Ouk Sovann in the 55th minute, and an 88th-minute Singapore effort was overturned after an eight-minute VAR review that led to the extended stoppage period.

Lee entered the post-match news conference with a stormy expression and repeatedly criticised his players for failing to meet what he called “non-negotiables,” according to ESPN. “We go into every game with certain ‘agreements’ and, today, we didn’t stick to it,” he said, adding that the team had “left way too much space” in the first half and allowed uncomfortable moments to “own us.” The coach, 35, said the half-time talk was like holding up a mirror to the squad.

Lee also noted positives, including resilience and the presence of game-changing players. “We’re very fortunate to have players like Ilhan who can pull off that goal,” he told ESPN, and added that a slow start does not necessarily mean a slow finish.

Ilhan, who was named player of the match, sat alongside Lee during the press conference and nodded in agreement with the coach’s assessment, according to ESPN. Speaking later, Ilhan said: “We know the performance was below average from everyone today, even myself.” He also referenced the squad’s recent Asian Cup qualification in his remarks, according to ESPN.