Singapore to face Paraguay, Brazil as Asian Cup preparations continue

SINGAPORE — Singapore, ranked 149th in the FIFA men’s world rankings, will play two World Cup-calibre opponents over the next five days as part of The Mizuho Blue Challenge. The Lions open on Friday against Paraguay, who reached the round of 16 at this year’s World Cup — the fifth time they have advanced to the knockout stage — before meeting five-time world champions Brazil on Tuesday. Brazil’s squad includes established names such as Vinícius Júnior, Raphinha and Gabriel Magalhães.

Coach Gavin Lee stressed the games are primarily preparation for next year’s AFC Asian Cup, despite the tournament being postponed from January to December. “It is a shame the Asian Cup has been moved but, again, this is outside of our control,” Lee said. He added the fixtures still serve as meaningful preparation, saying the window “doesn’t change, in the sense that, it’s still preparation for us. It’s meant to be preparing for the Asian Cup.”

Lee said the timing now places these friendlies earlier in the team’s build-up but still provides an important test. “It’s just that, instead of being the last step before the Asian Cup, now it’s a little bit earlier in the journey, which is still good,” he said. Singapore have two World Cup-level teams in their Asian Cup group, Lee noted, and he does not expect easy matches.

The coach welcomed the exposure to stronger opposition. “We expect ourselves to be exposed — and this is what we want,” Lee said, adding that tougher opponents help the team understand weaknesses and identify areas for improvement. He also said there will be elements of the team’s play to be proud of and that those positives should be preserved as the squad develops.

Lee acknowledged pressure around results after a 6-0 loss to rivals Malaysia in October but emphasized focus on controllable factors. “First and foremost, in sport, there’s no guarantee,” he said. “We just focus on what we can control — and that’s us.” Singapore’s trip to face Paraguay and Brazil offers a rare measuring stick against elite sides ahead of only their second Asian Cup appearance and the first they have qualified for on merit.