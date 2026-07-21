Sirianni navigates coaching overhaul as Eagles install inexperienced OC

PHILADELPHIA — Nick Sirianni begins his sixth season as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles amid a broad offseason overhaul, using tools ranging from pop quizzes to ChatGPT to try to get the roster and staff in sync.

Last season ended short of the franchise’s expectations. The Eagles went 11-6 and were eliminated at home in the wild-card round by the San Francisco 49ers. Offensive struggles contributed to changes on that side of the ball, including the departure of receiver A.J. Brown and the firing of offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

Patullo was replaced by Sean Mannion, a former Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach with two years of coaching experience. The offensive staff was largely revamped, offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland left and the team is installing a new scheme.

Sirianni has emphasized culture as a reclaiming point, saying “Our best teams since I’ve been here have been the closest teams.” Team-building activities have included bowling, basketball outings and dinners. Sirianni hosted a downtown gathering for coaches and attended an offensive-coaches meet-up hosted by Mannion with his wife, Brett, in attendance. Players organized a golf event of their own, during which Jalen Hurts’ left-handed swing was noted.

The coach has also embraced new methods to keep messaging fresh. Sirianni said he used ChatGPT to find stories that exemplify relentless effort, citing the example of former Arizona State wrestler Anthony Robles, who won an NCAA title despite missing a leg. Sirianni plans to draw on recent Eagles history as well to make lessons more personal.

While he operates in a CEO-style role overseeing culture and team meetings, Sirianni said he will get more hands-on where needed — as he did with a struggling offense down the stretch in 2025. A primary task this offseason is preparing Mannion for his first play-calling job. Sirianni has implemented surprise situational “call-it” periods and pop quizzes to force on-the-fly adjustments. Mannion has drawn praise for his work ethic — Sirianni said he frequently finds Mannion already at the facility and recalled Mannion driving through a snowstorm when coaches were due back rather than miss the return.