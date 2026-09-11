Six NFL records that could fall during the 2026 season

Through two games of the 2026 season, no NFL record had been broken, the article notes. The piece recalled recent landmark seasons, including Myles Garrett setting a single-season sack mark with 23 and Trey McBride establishing a tight end receptions record with 126.

The writer canvassed a long list of candidates before narrowing to six records that could reasonably fall in 2026: single-season receiving yards by a tight end, most fourth-down conversions in a game, most team rushing yards in a season, the longest field goal in NFL history, highest completion percentage in a season and most fumbles forced by a player in a season, according to the article.

On the tight end receiving-yardage mark, the article points out that the current record belongs to Travis Kelce at 1,416 yards in 2020. The piece highlighted recent trends: tight ends have reached 100 receptions 13 times overall and eight times in the past six years, and tight end targets converted at a 72% completion rate last season compared with 62% for wide receivers.

The article cited several individual candidates. Trey McBride set the single-season tight end receptions record with 126, surpassing Zach Ertz’s 116 in 2018; Ertz’s total came in a 16-game season at 7.25 receptions per game, while McBride averaged 7.41 per game in a 17-game season. Bears rookie Colston Loveland averaged 12.3 yards per reception in 2025 and produced an eight-catch, 137-yard wild-card game against the Packers while accounting for 15.0% of Chicago’s targets; by comparison, McBride accounted for 27.4% of the Cardinals’ targets. The article also noted Brock Bowers’ 112-catch rookie season in 2024 and reported Bowers was sidelined at least a couple of weeks with meniscus surgery.

Other names mentioned included Colts tight end Tyler Warren, who was on pace for more than 1,000 yards before Daniel Jones fractured his fibula ahead of Week 12, and Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange, cited for his explosiveness at about 12.3 yards per reception. The piece also flagged the longest-field-goal record as a marquee target, even calling for a 70-yard kick, and observed that a 17-game schedule and offense-friendly rules make several records increasingly attainable.