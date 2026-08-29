Six NFL teams mount GoPros on quarterbacks for film and communication

Six NFL teams have equipped GoPro cameras on quarterbacks this summer, using the devices for more than just novel footage. Washington Commanders quarterbacks coach D.J. Williams said he discovered one such moment when rewatching practice film from the camera on Jayden Daniels’ helmet: Daniels was “bobbing his head, singing the song and then he said ‘hut’ and made the play,” Williams said after Daniels completed a touchdown pass to Luke McCaffrey.

The Commanders are among the clubs using in-helmet cameras this offseason, along with the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots. Teams have cited multiple uses for the footage, including providing a quarterback’s visual perspective and allowing coaches to monitor on-field communication at the line and in the huddle.

Washington has leaned on the device to evaluate Daniels’ comfort and progress in new offensive coordinator David Blough’s system. Not every club has embraced the technology; Kansas City coach Andy Reid said the Chiefs have never used a GoPro, and that he prefers standing behind the offense during certain drills, quipping, “I’m a versatile GoPro.”

Coaches say the cameras can be especially useful when working with young quarterbacks or installing new schemes. Cleveland first-year coach Todd Monken called the tool “valuable,” noting the Browns entered the year with a new scheme and multiple quarterbacks who are rookies or in their second season.

Players have also found practical value. Browns starter Deshaun Watson said the footage helps him review how teammates respond in the huddle, including body language and eye contact, and to evaluate his post-snap progressions. Dolphins newcomer Malik Willis, using a GoPro for the first time, said he uses it to check eye progression and identify field landmarks. Teams have experimented with similar technology for years: GoPros have been used in college, former Pitt quarterback Nathan Peterman used one in 2015-16, the Arena League employed an in-helmet camera in 2014 for viewers, and the Dolphins and Steelers tested helmet cameras in 2023, with the Eagles using one as far back as 2016.