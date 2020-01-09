Sixers News: Ben Simmons Blockbuster Trade Rumors Brewing

Undeniably, is anything more wild then the NBA when trade rumors start circling? Well, here’s a big one.

Reports say that the Golden State Warriors believe that guard Deangelo Russell along with their first-round pick could net them Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers. Now, before dismissing this; remember that in The Association you’re a cornerstone one day and calling another hometown your city the next.

Take Russell for example. When his career in the NBA began after his collegiate play at Ohio State, the Lakers were going to build around Russell for a decade or so. Then he played a season and got dealt to the opposite coast. Then, he was dealt back to the West coast when the Warriors executed a sign and trade for him. Golden State liked Russell enough to give him a four-year, $117 million dollar contract.

And now, they’re thinking about trying to turn the league upside down with a huge trade.

DLo for Ben Simmons? Could this trade actually happen? A source tells @ThompsonScribe that Simmons is probably the best player the Warriors could get for Russell. 👇https://t.co/tqA9PLIzac — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) January 8, 2020

Here is what The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson diligently reports on the subject:

One of the interesting possibilities I’ve heard being kicked around is Russell for Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons. The 76ers could use a point guard who can score and run the show — and shoot. Some believe the pairing of Simmons and big man Joel Embiid isn’t viable in their pursuit of a championship. Simmons, as one source told me, is probably the best player the Warriors could possibly get for Russell, just considering the needs of the Warriors and their potential trade partners.

However, there is the interesting point of Draymon Green being a Warrior. And allegedly this is being said within the Warriors’ front office brass according to Brad Botkin of CBS Sports.

“A couple of people in the organization straight out said that Simmons and Green don’t fit together.”

Simmons was once thought to be the king of Philadelphia for the next 15 years. Now, a team like Golden State thinks he could be made available for the right price. As I said to open the post, the NBA is wild with trades.

We will have more on this storyline as well as any other blockbuster NBA trade rumors as things continue to trickle out.