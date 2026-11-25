After finishing 20 games behind the Atlanta Braves and 14 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East in 2026, the New York Mets’ signing of Tarik Skubal is being cast as a move that could narrow the gap with division leaders for 2027. The nine-year, $450 million contract for the two-time Cy Young winner was announced amid continued uncertainty over the next collective bargaining agreement.

Sources on the management side report that owners expect to emerge from the CBA fight with a hard salary cap, a change the MLB Players Association leaders say they will not accept. How a deal like Skubal’s would fit into an owners’ cap system remains unclear, the report said, and the full effects of the investment may not be felt until after the labor agreement is concluded.

The Mets already carry long-term commitments that complicate their payroll picture. Francisco Lindor’s contract runs through 2031 at an average of $34.1 million per season, Juan Soto’s deal is worth $51 million annually through 2039, and Bo Bichette is set to make $42 million in 2028. With Skubal added, the Mets would have obligations of about $177 million to four players in 2028 and roughly $135 million in each season from 2029-2031, figures that the report says could account for more than half of an owner-proposed payroll cap.

The story notes that Steve Cohen is the wealthiest owner in baseball but will be second to new Los Angeles Angels owner Stan Kroenke when that sale is formally approved in January. The article frames the signing as a wager by Cohen that he can continue to operate freely within MLB’s financial system, a dynamic that would change materially under a hard cap, according to management sources.

The report also outlines internal pressure on the Mets’ baseball operations. Team president of baseball operations David Stearns faces increased expectations to address roster holes — the infield beyond first base remains uncertain and the bullpen has been described as a mess — even as the club signed Paul Goldschmidt the day after Skubal. The piece adds that Nolan McLean “has all the stuff and makings of an ace,” suggesting a potential internal pitching resource moving forward.