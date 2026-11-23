Tarik Skubal agreed to a nine-year, $450 million contract with the New York Mets, the largest total-value deal for a pitcher in history, according to David Schoenfield. The deal eclipses Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s $325 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Schoenfield noted the Mets collapsed down the stretch in 2025 and dropped below .500 in 2026, adding pressure for Skubal to help reverse the franchise’s recent decline.

Schoenfield compiled the 10 biggest pitcher contracts, adjusted to 2026 dollars, and found the group performed better than he expected. Using Baseball-Reference WAR as the standard, only two of those pitchers — Gerrit Cole and Max Scherzer — had a better season after signing than they did in their pre-contract year. Four of the 10 would win a Cy Young Award, and one ranked as one of the worst deals in MLB history, Schoenfield wrote.

Schoenfield lists Gerrit Cole’s 2020 Yankees contract as the top adjusted deal outside Skubal, worth $422 million in 2026 dollars: nine years, $324 million covering ages 29–37. Cole’s pre-contract season was 20–5 with a 2.50 ERA, 212 innings and 326 strikeouts; since signing he averaged 12–6 with a 3.19 ERA, 148 innings and 174 strikeouts, and finished in the top five of Cy Young voting three times, winning once. Cole missed the 2025 season after Tommy John surgery and posted a 3.61 ERA in 22 starts in 2026. Schoenfield graded the deal a “Double.”

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s 12-year, $325 million contract with the Dodgers (valued at $349 million in 2026 dollars) followed a 17–6, 1.16 ERA season in Japan. Since signing he averaged 11–6 with a 2.61 ERA, 149 innings and 163 strikeouts and recorded two top-five Cy Young finishes. Yamamoto helped the Dodgers to back-to-back World Series titles in 2024 and 2025 and delivered a standout 2025 postseason performance; he missed three months in 2024 with a rotator-cuff strain but has been healthy the past two seasons. Schoenfield graded the contract a “Home run (so far).”

Stephen Strasburg’s seven-year, $245 million deal with the Nationals in 2020 followed an 18–6 pre-contract season but resulted in just one win across the full contract and only eight starts over three seasons because of injuries; Schoenfield called that signing a “Strikeout.” Clayton Kershaw’s 2014 seven-year, $215 million deal came after a 16–9, 1.83 ERA pre-contract season; he averaged 15–5 with a 2.12 ERA under the deal and opted out after 2018, according to Schoenfield.