The free-market structure of Major League Baseball offers fewer restrictions than other North American sports, the piece says, with no salary cap, no limits on how much a player can be paid and no artificial caps on contract length. Free agency is described as a direct accounting of what performance is worth to team owners.

Tarik Skubal is identified in the text as the best pitcher in the world and as an example of that market at work. The piece recounts Skubal’s path — a small-college late bloomer drafted in the ninth round, Tommy John surgery, rapid ascent to the majors, two Cy Young Awards, a subsequent arm surgery and free agency at age 30, eight years after the Detroit Tigers drafted him.

The market response is highlighted by the nine-year, $450 million contract Skubal signed, which the text says made him the first $50 million-a-year pitcher. Skubal also serves on the MLB Players Association’s executive subcommittee of eight players that will help guide the union’s 1,192 members through a lockout described as formalizing a difficult off‑season.

The article contrasts that outcome with Major League Baseball’s proposed cap plan, which would adopt an NBA-style maximum-salary rule and limit free-agent deals to five years. Under the league’s current projection for 2028, the proposed maximum would be $212 million; the piece calculates Skubal’s maximum under that system would produce a roughly 15 percent reduction from $50 million a year to about $42.4 million.

The text also emphasizes why free agency matters beyond headline contracts: only about a quarter of players reach the six years of service required for unrestricted free agency, many spend years in the minors or under team control, and some do not reach true free agency until a decade or more after being drafted. The piece frames those realities as central to why the structure of free agency and any cap proposal are contentious among players.