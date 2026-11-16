Skubal’s market: Tier 5 teams with no shot and their backup plans

Tarik Skubal is widely regarded as the top prize in the 2026-27 free-agent class, a two-time Cy Young Award winner who posted a 2.42 ERA over the past three seasons. In an otherwise thin group of free agents, the analysis labels Skubal the clear difference-maker; projections have placed his eventual contract in the roughly $300 million range, with specific rankings and projected figures cited from Kiley McDaniel.

The wider pitching landscape underscores the premium on a true ace. In 2026, 377 different pitchers made starts (an average of 12.6 per team) and Michael Wacha was the only pitcher to reach 200 innings. By comparison, 10 years earlier there were 310 starters and 15 who reached 200 innings; 20 years ago there were 303 starters and 45 pitchers who threw 200 innings. Those trends highlight why a frontline starter remains a rare asset.

The write-up groups clubs into tiers by their likelihood of landing Skubal and provides backup plans for each. Tier 5 consists of teams judged to have no realistic chance, largely because of historical spending patterns and market constraints. The analysis also notes a new labor deal could alter how these contracts unfold.

30. Colorado Rockies — Backup plan: Zac Gallen. The Rockies signed Jose Quintana, Tomoyuki Sugano and Michael Lorenzen to one-year deals last offseason and have not signed a premium free-agent starter since Mike Hampton in 2001; Hampton’s deal (reported at $121 million) remains the second-largest free-agent contract in franchise history.

29. Oakland Athletics — Backup plan: Shota Imanaga. The A’s famously re-signed Mark McGwire and Ruben Sierra to identical five-year, $28 million deals in 1993. Since then, the club has only paid two free agents larger contracts: Billy Butler ($30 million in 2015) and Luis Severino ($67 million in 2025), underscoring a long-running reluctance toward big free-agent spending.

28. Cincinnati Reds — Backup plan: Kris Bubic or Dustin May. The Reds must replace Hunter Greene, who will miss the entire season following Tommy John surgery. The analysis notes the top 10 highest free-agent contracts in franchise history do not add up to Skubal’s projected $352 million figure from Kiley McDaniel; Cincinnati did, however, lock up prospect Chase Burns with a $105 million extension. McDaniel’s projections list Bubic at roughly two years, $18 million and May at about one year, $14 million as more affordable alternatives.

27. Miami Marlins — Backup plan: Raisel Iglesias. The analysis lists Iglesias as the Marlins’ fallback option; the club’s recent spending history since owner Bruce Sherman took over in 2017 is discussed in the broader team-by-team breakdown.